FlexCare Infusion Centers is one of first in Oklahoma to provide patients with Aduhelm infusion drug

Specialty infusion center delivers a new hope of treatment for Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative patients

Our focus is to help facilitate better access of treatment to patients and referring providers.”
— Callie Turk, Chief Operating Officer, FlexCare Infusion Centers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexCare Infusion Centers, a patient-first platform of ambulatory infusion centers, announced on July 21, 2021, the completion of the infusion drug Aduhelm (also known as Aducanumab). It's the first drug in 18 years, approved by The U.S. Food & Drug Administration, to help patients battle Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Aduhelm slows cognitive decline by reducing amyloid-beta plaque in the brain. The leading-edge drug, developed by Biogen, is administered to a patient monthly, using intravenous infusion.

FlexCare Infusion Centers prioritize comfort, access, and quality care to patients in a lower-cost setting. Its private infusion suites are a convenient, clinically safe alternative rather than a visit to a high-traffic hospital environment to receive infusion therapy.

FlexCare Premier Infusion Suites offer:

• A comfortable, heated massage chair
• A flat-screen TV with streaming services
• On-demand movies and games
• Convenient, easy-access parking
• Fast, free Wi-Fi

"Our focus is to help facilitate better access of treatment to patients and referring providers," said Callie Turk, Chief Operating Officer, FlexCare Infusion Centers. "We're excited to offer patients another treatment that may change their life."

An advocate for its patients, FlexCare works with physicians, clinical staff, and insurance providers to ensure patients' access to prescribed treatments is quick and efficient. In addition, our team assists referring providers in facilitating authorization and benefits eligibility for their patients.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, FlexCare's current footprint includes multiple centers throughout Oklahoma City, Norman, and Tulsa—with plans to open additional centers throughout the state. In addition, further regional expansion in neighboring states is planned for 2022.

FlexCare Clinic Locations

Oklahoma City
1001 West Memorial
Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Norman
481 Merchant Dr.
Norman, OK 73069

Tulsa – Midtown
1826 E. 15th St., Ste. A
Tulsa, OK 74104

Tulsa South
8556 E. 101st St., Ste. G
Tulsa, OK 74113

Birmingham
2409 Acton Rd., Ste.153
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

About FlexCare Infusion Centers

FlexCare Infusion Centers provide specialty infusion and injections to adult and pediatric patients with rare, chronic, and complex conditions. Our expertise includes neurology, immunology, GI, and rheumatology. We offer fast, convenient new patient enrollment. Start the process now by visiting our website: flexcareinfusion.com/referrals

To learn more about Aduhelm, please visit aduhelm.com.

Joshua McBride
FlexCare Infusion Centers
Josh.mcbride@flexcareinfusion.com
