FlexCare Infusion Centers Debuts Tulsa Specialty Infusion Center

Flexcare Infusion Centers provide specialty infusion and injections to adult and pediatric patients with rare, chronic, and complex conditions. Our expertise includes neurology, immunology, GI, and rheumatology.

The new location offers convenience, privacy, and enhanced treatment for the patient.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexCare Infusion Centers will host an open house on Thursday, June 17, from 4 – 6 p.m. Clinicians and staff will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions on the growing need for infusion therapy services for those with rare and chronic disorders.

As guests tour the new center, they will see a modern yet relaxed environment full of amenities for children and adults to receive expert infusion treatment.

What to expect:

• State-of-the-art, advanced medical equipment

• Specialty-trained nurse practitioners and clinicians

• Financial assistance programs for patients

• Convenient evening and weekend hours

• And more

“We’re thrilled to be hosting an open house in Tulsa for the business and healthcare community,” said Aaron Smith, Chief Executive Officer of FlexCare Infusion Centers. “Everything about our infusion centers has been designed to provide our patients with the best possible experience when they come to visit us."

FlexCare Infusion Centers offer patients effective treatment in a safe environment by medical professionals. Our infusion suites are a convenient alternative rather than a visit to a high-traffic hospital environment one may go to.

We offer:

• A comfortable, heated massage chair

• A flat-screen TV with streaming services

• On-demand movies and games

• Convenient, easy-access parking

• Fast, free Wi-Fi

Open House Address

FlexCare Infusion Centers is located at 1826 E. 15th St., Ste: A, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Visit us: https://www.flexcareinfusion.com/

Are you a prescriber?

We offer fast, convenient new patient enrollment.

FLEXCARE INFUSION CENTERS

