Recruiting for Good Just Created Donuts for Daddy The Sweetest Gig for 1 Kid
The Sweetest Gig for Boys to Taste and Write Reviews of LA's Best Donuts #donutsfordaddy #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood www.DonutsforDaddy.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job + Love Life #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids. One boy will be tasting and writing reviews of LA's Best Donuts and compiling a list for dads.
Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to prepare them for life; by creating real life work experiences, developing skills/talent and teaching positive life values.
Every month, one Kid on The Donuts for Daddy Gig will taste LA's Best Donuts, and write foodie reviews to inspire the community.
Kid does a great job, and gets hired again (just like in the real world).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before starting Recruiting for Good, I was a teacher, I love to inspire, mentor and prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life. And do so thru The Sweetest Gigs."
About
Donuts for Daddy, 1 LA Kid, Lands 1 Sweet Gig. We have found a talented boy who is up for the challenge; taste LA's Best Donuts and write foodie reviews. The purpose is to compile a list to gift dad donuts for Father's Day 2022. www.DonutsforDaddy.com.
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn