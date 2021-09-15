Submit Release
Avaamo’s Conversational AI Platform Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Avaamo + Genesys integration architecture: built to automate every conversation an end user can have.

Avaamo combines with Genesys to give customers an amazing Zero Call Waiting™ experience for inbound calls and scales to 1000s of simultaneous outbound calls.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, an industry leader in Conversational AI, today announced that its conversational AI solution is now available on Genesys® AppFoundry, the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Avaamo makes it easy for Genesys customers to execute inbound and outbound automation at scale to deliver Zero Call Waiting™. Avaamo Conversational AI Platform offers the following capabilities:

Inbound Automation:
Avaamo’s industry-leading conversational AI capabilities can accept an inbound call, have an intelligent conversation with the customer and resolve pending issues or routing to the appropriate agent empowering organizations to offer Zero Call Waiting™. Avaamo’s technology allows Genesys customers to instantly deliver relevant, hyper-personalized experiences by responding to unique context and intent.

Outbound Calling:
Avaamo’s leading-edge outbound call automation capabilities enable Genesys customers to execute automated, intelligent outbound campaigns to handle appointment reminders, vaccination confirmation, payments or claims processing across a variety of industries. Avaamo can help scale up contact center capacity rapidly without sacrificing quality by handling 1000’s of call simultaneously.

CX Performance:
Avaamo’s leading-edge integrated call analytics stack enables call center managers to compare and contrast human versus automated performance, map customer journeys, handoff and assist agents to manage and improve their KPI’s.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Avaamo's contact center AI solutions to Genesys AppFoundry following successful implementations with Genesys customers for a while now. Our patented zero call waiting technology is helping to create superior customer experiences” said Sriram Chakravarthy, Co-founder and CTO, Avaamo.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Avaamo’s Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit https://avaamo.ai/genesys. To learn more about Avaamo's Contact Center AI, visit https://avaamo.ai/contact-center-ai/.


About Avaamo
Avaamo is a venture funded Conversational AI enterprise software company. Powered by the latest innovations in neural networks, speech synthesis and deep learning, Avaamo is a SaaS platform that automates the Conversational AI lifecycle. Build powerful Conversational AI applications with pre-built enterprise connectors, conversation analytics and conversational validators that execute design-to-deployment lifecycles in weeks.

