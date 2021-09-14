CWCBExpo New York Presents Inside the Cannabis & Hemp Industry—Thought Leadership Series

Christopher “CJ” Wallace & Willie Mack, CWCBExpo NY Keynotes

Premier East Coast Trade Show & Conference at Javits Center Announces Christopher “CJ” Wallace & Willie Mack of Think BIG & Frank White as Keynote Speakers

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being held in New York City, at the forefront of cannabis innovation, growth and investment, the CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) educational program will focus on the inner workings and opportunities of the cannabis and hemp industry. Taking place November 4-6 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, the CWCBExpo “Inside the Industry – Thought Leadership Series,” will take a deep dive into the state of the industry today, discuss its challenges and provide solutions, and project what’s next for this burgeoning industry.

Headlining the first day of its Thought Leadership Series on November 4th will be social entrepreneurs and New York cannabis legalization advocates, Christopher “CJ” Wallace and Willie Mack, Co-Founders of Think BIG & Frank White. In a special ”In Conversation with…” Keynote presentation, they will share their personal journey in the cannabis and hemp industries, including the challenges of building and sustaining a brand, fundraising and building a purpose driven Black lifestyle brand that extends to fashion, apparel and content. Wallace and Mack will also speak about future plans for their companies in New York and their continued fight for equitable cannabis legalization.

“CJ and I are excited and honored to give the opening Keynote at the CWCBExpo, to share our vision for Think BIG, Frank White and to discuss equitable cannabis legalization at the start of legalized adult use cannabis in New York State,” said Willie Mack.

“I started Think BIG and Frank White as a way to honor my father’s legacy, who if he was still alive, would be the first to make sure New York legalized cannabis equitability and would be doing everything he could to make sure Black people are owners in the cannabis industry while fighting to free our people from jail,” said CJ Wallace.

Over the course of three days, the Thought Leadership Series will also bring together some of the most influential and informed minds in the cannabis and hemp industry to discuss the latest on New York State’s, and surrounding states’, adult use legalization and legislation. An interactive “Talk Show” format hosted by Geoff Whaling, Chair of the National Hemp Association and Matthew Anderson, Founder & CEO of Vanguard Scientific will also provide content and informational panels on cultivation, licensing, social equity, environmental issues, raising capital, Marijuana Recreational Taxation Act (MRTA) and much more.

An Industry Update on cannabis consumption, purchasing habits, marketing spend, as well as demographic and social data worldwide and in the USA, as well as a Entrepreneurship Keynote on Nov. 6th featuring Faye Coleman of Pure Genesis and Calvin Frye of Cloneville Compassionate Caregivers will round out the CWCBExpo conference agenda.

CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A), tripling its space for exhibits. The most innovative product, service and technology companies will showcase their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Active outreach and collaboration with community organizations, non-profits and cultural events in the New York and tri-state region is underway to create the most engaging CWCBExpo Cannabis Week for all stakeholders in the growing East Coast market.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to:

https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny. For more information on limited prime exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities, email: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

THINK BIG, LLC

Think BIG, LLC founded in 2019 is a purpose driven advocacy organization leading a social movement fighting for global cannabis and hemp legalization, criminal justice reform and economic reinvestment to communities most harmed by cannabis prohibition. Think BIG is a registered trademark of Think BIG,LLC all rights reserved.

www.ComeThinkBIG.com

FRANK WHITE

Frank White is a family owned purpose driven lifestyle brand that creates premium products and experiences that celebrate Black culture. Founded in May 2020, by CJ Wallace, Willie Mack & Todd Russaw, Frank White takes its name from one of CJ’s father, Christopher “The Notorious BIG” Wallace’s aliases. Sales from Frank White products support Think BIG’s advocacy and social justice activities. Frank White® is a registered trademark of Think BIG,LLC all rights reserved. https://frankwhite.co/

Editor’s Note: Qualified members of the media are invited to register as press for

CWCBExpo New York, email: press@cwcbexpo.com