Boca West Realty Adds Three Dynamic New Agents
Boca West Realty is proud to announce the addition of three new Real Estate Sales Agents.
This addition of three of Boca Raton’s most seasoned real estate professionals in the area will allow us to provide an even greater level of service to the Boca West community”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Realty is proud to announce the addition of three new Real Estate Sales Agents. Executive Sales Director, John T. Warsing announced the addition of the Romanow.Tuchman.Carlin Team: Judy Romanow, Ina Tuchman, Lisa Carlin, significantly expanding the size of the agency. The real estate firm specializes in the sales of residential properties within Boca West, a private country club community located just east of Florida’s Turnpike between Glades Road and Yamato Road in Boca Raton.
The agents plan to bring a wealth of experience and talent to Boca West Realty. Judy Romanow has been a realtor for 35 years specializing in the country club market and gated communities. Ina Tuchman joins Boca West Realty with 22 years of real estate expertise and extensive Palm Beach area knowledge. With 12 years of experience, Lisa Carlin prides herself on over 95 percent of her business being referral-based.
The new hires represent another milestone in the continued growth of Boca West Realty. The firm is also planning for the opening of its new Sales Gallery outside the community gates at the Glades Road entrance to Boca West later this year. Boca West has experienced unprecedented demand for residential properties because of its national marketing program and a renewed appreciation for country club living following a year of COVID restrictions.
“This addition of three of Boca Raton’s most seasoned real estate professionals in the area, will allow us to provide an even greater level of service to the Boca West community,” says Warsing. “As the Nation’s #1 private residential country club lifestyle, we have a great deal to offer avid golfers and members who value Boca West’s unmatched lifestyle.”
Boca West members enjoy four championship golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Jim Fazio, and Pete Dye. Over 400,000 sq. ft. of resort-style amenities include a new 100,000- square-foot Golf & Activities Center, seven highly acclaimed dining venues, a world-class spa, aquatics center, expansive fitness center, tennis and pickleball, and over 600 social events a year that appeal to every generation.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West is a private, gated luxury country club community. Surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping, Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle.
Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Club of the World; ranked as the Nation’s #1 Private Residential Country Club Lifestyle and has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; Proudly named Elite Distinguished Club by BoardRoom magazine; was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award and a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Sun Sentinel.
For more information or to view available listings within Boca West, visit BocaWest.com. To schedule a private showing, please call (561) 665-5855.
