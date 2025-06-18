Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club Earns Prestigious ICONIC Rating for 2025

Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club - Hole 2 Group photo of the Legendary Team Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club Logo

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club, is proud to announce that it has received the distinguished ICONIC status for 2025 from THE BOARDROOM magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. This prestigious honor recognizes Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club's unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and unparalleled golfing experiences.Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club, developed by Legendary LLC , has been esteemed as a top-tier golf destination, drawing both local enthusiasts and visitors in search of an exceptional playing experience. The ICONIC rating is bestowed upon only the most distinguished clubs that set the standard for ambiance and guest satisfaction. Merely 1% of properties worldwide are awarded the ICONIC designation.“On behalf of THE BOARDROOM magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, we’d like to congratulate Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club for earning the Distinguished Golf Destination ICONIC status,” said John Fornaro, Publisher of THE BOARDROOM magazine, “Special recognition also goes out to Michael Giammaresi, General Manager, as well as the facility’s department heads, and entire staff for their efforts in providing an exceptional golf experience.Iconic status is achieved by providing a private club-level experience, featuring VIP amenities, 24/7 concierge service, and a renowned culinary team with an extensive wine selection. A world-class golf course, designed by a top architect and meticulously maintained, along with state-of-the-art golf carts, a spacious pro shop, and a modern clubhouse. A leadership team with superior training and experience is also essential to achieving this designation.“We are honored to be recognized by THE BOARDROOM magazine and Forbes Travel Guide,” said Mike Giammaresi, General Manager at Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club. “This achievement reflects our dedication to providing world-class facilities, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments on the course for our members and guests.”With a championship-level golf course designed by the acclaimed Robert C. Walker, Regatta Bay continues to uphold its reputation as a premier destination for luxury golf. The club’s commitment to superior hospitality and a pristine course makes it stand out among elite golf clubs worldwide.For more information about Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club and its award-winning offerings, please visit RegattaBay.com or contact Courtney Geiger at CKing@RegattaBay.com.About Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht ClubRegatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club in Destin, Florida, is a 6,894-yard, par-72 course designed to offer an extraordinary golf experience for players of all skill levels. The course features 18 holes, with a slope rating of 147 and a course rating of 74.2. It was designed by Robert C. Walker, Arnold Palmer's former lead architect. The course layout includes sparkling blue lakes and meandering streams, with water hazards playing a significant role, especially on the challenging 16th hole with water to the left and a marsh area crossing the fairway.About Legendary LLCBuilding value beyond the sum of our parts. Working together as one integrated team, the Legendary Companies span the spectrum of real estate value creation.Emerald Grande at Harborwalk Village ~ HarborWalk Village ~ Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club ~ Legendary Realty ~ Legendary Home Builders ~ Legendary Marina & Yacht Club - Gulf Shores ~ Legendary Marina Resort - Blue Water Cay, Bahamas ~ Destin Pointe RealtyAbout The Distinguished Golf Destinations Award ProgramThe Distinguished Golf Destination designation is the most prestigious and valuable designation a resort, semi-private, daily fee, or public golf course can achieve. Through the renowned Distinguished Golf Destinations program, THE BOARDROOM magazine has brought its profound knowledge of the golf industry and extensive study of Members’ experience at private clubs to resorts, semi-private, daily fee, and public courses.About THE BOARDROOM magazine and Distinguished ClubsFor the past 28 years, THE BOARDROOM magazine has continued to be the official publication of the Association of Private Club Directors and has a strategic relationship with the PGA of America. It is published in print and digital formats in 27 countries worldwide. Through its Distinguished Clubs program, THE BOARDROOM magazine has been informing and educating private club leadership, resorts, and management companies on the industry's most critical issues. It is widely viewed as the most respected and influential magazine in the private club industry.

