Port St. Lucie’s Wylder Community Adds New Homes in Brystol North

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The master-planned community of Wylder in Port St. Lucie continues to grow with the introduction of Brystol North, a new single-family home neighborhood with home construction currently underway. With prices ranging from $350,000 to over $500,000, Brystol North broadens the residential opportunities within the 1,970-acre community off Midway Road, developed by GreenPointe Developers LLC The addition of Brystol North follows the success of its sister neighborhood, Brystol South, which is nearing sellout. “Brystol South was very well received by the market,” said Austin Burr, Regional President, GreenPointe Developers. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how homeowners have embraced its natural surroundings and its fresh approach to South Florida living. We look forward to welcoming new residents to that same lifestyle in Brystol North.”Homes in Brystol North will be built by Dream Finders Homes and Lennar, two respected homebuilders known for their tech-forward designs and modern features. Dream Finders Homes will introduce a diverse selection of ten floorplans, ranging from 1,850 to 3,273 square feet on 50- and 60-foot homesites. Lennar will present eight floorplans across three home collections, ranging from 1,429 to 2,754 square feet on 40- and 50-foot lots.Brystol North is thoughtfully designed to embrace its natural surroundings. The neighborhood provides access to hundreds of acres of preserved land, with many homesites offering scenic views of nearby lakes and nature preserves.In addition to its own clubhouse with a fitness center and social spaces, Brystol North residents will also enjoy access to the established amenities of neighboring Brystol South. Highlights include a lakeside amenity center with a beach-entry pool, pickleball courts, a dog park, a playground, and more.Community-wide features are designed to support a walkable, active lifestyle, with lakefront recreation areas, multi-use paths, and pocket parks. Future plans for Wylder also include a 113-acre public park and a future high school, enhancing the community’s long-term appeal and connectivity.For more information about Brystol North and the new homes now available, visit LiveWylder.com.About WylderWylder is a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers LLC, located off Midway Road in Port St. Lucie. In addition to Brystol North, several neighborhoods are now selling. One of them, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Wylder, is an active adult community with model homes open daily. Buyers can choose from nine ranch-style floorplans and one villa design, with prices starting from the $400s. A private amenity center and on-site lifestyle director are also planned.Glynlea Country Club, a gated golf neighborhood within Wylder, is scheduled to debut later this summer. The community will feature the first signature golf course designed by PGA Tour professional Jim Furyk, along with a full lineup of golf and club amenities. Home sales by Perry Homes and Lennar are expected to begin later this summer, with prices from the $400,000s to over $1 million. Visit LiveWylder.com to learn more.About GreenPointe Developers LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at GreenPointeLLC.com.GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit MBFPreventionEducation.org

