Compass Carbon, LLC partners with Carbon Assets 1, LLC

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Carbon, LLC and Carbon Assets 1, LLC have announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that brings together two companies with similar visions and complementary skill sets.

Compass Carbon is a carbon offset project developer and technology company whose partners have over 35 years of combined carbon market and project development experience. The company is focused primarily on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects.

Carbon Assets 1 is a real estate holding company with a focus on finance and acquisition of timbered lands suitable for carbon offset projects. Together the two companies have the express purpose of developing compliance and voluntary carbon offset projects.

“Our strategic partnership will be of great value to landowners interested in developing forest carbon offset or mine methane projects via a joint venture or selling their lands outright to us, if a sale better meets the landowner's needs” said Kurt Kaiser, a Compass Carbon partner.

“We are delighted to have established a partnership with Compass Carbon. This is an excellent opportunity for Carbon Assets to rapidly expand our Improved Forest Management footprint while utilizing Compass Carbon’s industry expertise and groundbreaking Syntaq technology,” said Ralph Cioffi, CEO of Carbon Assets 1.

Compass Carbon, LLC is a carbon sequestration project developer and technology company focused primarily on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects. Compass partners with clients to develop turn-key carbon sequestration programs that have environmental, social and financial benefits.

Carbon Assets 1, LLC is a real estate holding company with a focus on the finance and acquisition of timbered lands suitable for carbon offset projects.