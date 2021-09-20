Co-Author Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham Talks About "Where Passion, Purpose and Equity Meet" In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

I believe it is critical, both individually and at a team level, to be able to celebrate our racial-ethnic identity, our gender identity, and the passions that we have.” — Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion activator Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham, founder and owner of Promoting Good LLC, believes that all workspaces should represent the beautiful diversity of the communities they work in. Through her work, she helps people and organizations commit to action to build spaces in which everyone belongs. She also supports people and communities who have been excluded so that they can thrive in those spaces.

After 15 years of working as a social justice lawyer, creating a positive impact in communities that need love, support, and advocacy, she found her passion for creating inclusive spaces and achieving racial justice in the work environment. She found the courage to leave the comfort zone of a “good job” with all of its wonderful benefits, to build and run her own business from the ground up. “Most of us crave the security of a routine, but we know that those things aren’t challenging us or helping us lean into our passions and brilliance… It took great courage to take that leap of faith and to create a new future for myself, and now for the team that supports me.”

That is when Valerie imagined a future where she could be her full self at work and help other people find the same comfort. By founding Promoting Good, Valerie could elevate her unique voice and perspective while amplifying and elevating silenced voices. “There have been times in my professional life where I have lost my voice, or that voice has been softened or made dull.”

Through her personal experiences and work, she realized the importance of believing in oneself and honoring one’s identity to bring power to one’s voice. “I believe it is critical, both individually and at a team level, to be able to celebrate our racial-ethnic identity, our gender identity, and the passions that we have.”

“Many of us get caught in the trap of worrying what people might think, what colleagues think, what our family members who might have expectations about what we should or shouldn’t be doing, but we can’t let those voices get in the way.” By believing in herself and having the courage to stand up and overcome the fear, she is achieving results and on an amazing path.

Read more about Valerie’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Valerie and learn more about Promoting Good LLC visit www.promotinggoodllc.com

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about