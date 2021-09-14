Injured Hiker Rescued from Rattle River Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 13, 2021

Shelburne, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue conducted a 4-mile carry out of an injured hiker Monday night, September 13 from the Rattle River Trail in Shelburne. The hiker, identified as James Cline, Jr., 68, of Sandwich, NH, suffered a leg injury when he fell and hit his leg on a rock not far from the junction of the Kenduskeag Trail.

The call came in at 4:00 p.m. via 911. Two Good Samaritan hikers came upon him and provided him with extra clothes and kept him warm while awaiting rescuers. The first rescuer arrived at 7:00 p.m., and by 7:30 p.m. Cline was packaged in a litter and was being carried down the trail.

Over the next several hours, 16 volunteers and 9 Conservation Officers took turns carrying Cline the 4 miles down the trail, arriving at the trailhead at 11:00 p.m.

Cline declined an ambulance and opted to seek medical care on his own. No other information available at this time.