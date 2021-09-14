OneStream Networks Achieves Full Compliance with STIR/SHAKEN Protocols to Prevent Illegal Robocalls
By authenticating 100% of its calls, OneStream Networks protects business end users against unwanted communicationsROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks, the leading global cloud communications, collaboration and PSTN provider, has achieved full compliance with the STIR/SHAKEN framework and protocols, ensuring that the phone calls transmitted via its network are legitimate and authenticated. All of OneStream Networks’ calls are stamped with an approval attestation to the fact that terminating service providers and end users can trust that the call is not illegally spoofed.
STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) is a set of protocols developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) and the SIP Forum that verifies not only whether a caller has the right to use a calling number ID but that the caller is a known entity by the originating party.
OneStream Networks also announced that it has enrolled in the Federal Communications Commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database through which voice service providers are required to inform the agency of their robocall mitigation efforts. Participants in the telecommunications ecosystem must indicate if they are using STIR/SHAKEN protocols on originating calls. If a service provider cannot sign all calls with the protocols, they must submit their own plan to the FCC on how they will block or mitigate illegal robocalls. Non-participants also risk losing their ability to originate calls and potential enforcement actions against them by the FCC if they are found to be hosting illegal robocalls on their networks.
ABOUT ONESTREAM NETWORKS
OneStream Networks is a premier global cloud communications provider purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP PSTN, unified communications, contact center services, data networking, and security services. Global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options deliver an unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. Services are available in over 200 countries.
Please visit www.onestreamnetworks.com.
Brian D. Skidmore
OneStream Networks
+1 585-563-1852
sales@onestreamnetworks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn