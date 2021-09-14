The Park Prodigy Launches 2022 Orlando Crowd Calendar
The Park Prodigy Launches 2022 Orlando Crowd CalendarORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 14th, 2021 – Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces the extension of their Orlando crowd calendar.
It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and we are excited to extend our Orlando crowd calendar through 2022. The company is thrilled for launch of the extended calendar along with other vacation planning tools it plans to release later this month.
Planning Your Next Universal Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021or 2022 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar/Disney World Crowd Calendar, Orlando Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Orlando in 2021 and our blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Universal Orlando tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!
