Co-Author Maritza Coscarelli Talks About How To "Step Into Your Calling" In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Maritza Coscarelli

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

Your whole life is preparing you for each moment that presents itself and you would not be called to something unless you were ready to step into that calling.” — Maritza Coscarelli

FLORIDA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder, CEO, and Chief Confidence Builder, Maritza Coscarelli has been a professional ballerina, an empowered corporate leader, and now an inspiring entrepreneur and transformational speaker. She supports business owners, leaders, and leaders-in-the- making to find their voices, stand in their light, and “take the lead” in order to maximize their potential. She’s a passionate, heart-centered and effective coach, who is not afraid to embrace vulnerability as one of her greatest strengths, and uses this power to help others find theirs.

Maritza’s story begins in apartment 2H in a building in Washington Heights, New York City. There this very energetic tiny toddler with big curly hair answered to no one. She would sing and dance and play non-stop. At the age of 12, she began to take serious ballet lessons on a scholarship at the school of the New Jersey Ballet Company. She found success when in her freshman year of college she auditioned for Ballet Hispanico and got it. “Your whole life is preparing you for each moment that presents itself. You would not be called to something unless you were ready to step into that calling.”

Maritza says that like most women, success, and self-worth were found only in her achievements. This led her to look within to find her purpose. That purpose was teaching. From owning the Palm Coast Dance Academy, becoming a wife and entering motherhood, and finally creating Maritza Coscarelli Coaching, she takes the lessons she learned in life about growth, success, and perseverance, and applies them to her work with clients, or co-creators as she prefers to call them. “My work is so rewarding that even when challenging, it feels like creative play. I can appreciate the unexpected twists and turns (yes, even 2020) as an opportunity for learning and developing. It is fun to embrace all that I am becoming in the service of others.”

In her current stage of life, Maritza reflects on the moment she lost her voice and the idea that many women still feel the same way she did then. She encourages women, especially Latinas to reach deep within themselves to find the courage to follow their vision and purpose.

“There are times in life that call for deep transformations and truly the process is ongoing. It’s always important for me to share that anything I express as knowing confidently, I also don’t know. This keeps me in a Growth Mindset. I’m forever learning, humbly, leaning into uncertainty, and questioning my own beliefs and practices continuously.

Read more about Maritza’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Maritza and learn more about Maritza Coscarelli Coaching visit: www.maritzacoscarelli.com.



About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary self through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about