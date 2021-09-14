Submit Release
Launching in LA Love is a Treat The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund meaningful experiences for kids. This holiday season, they are hosting sweet parties in LA.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good funds and creates value filled experiences for Talented Kids.

This holiday season, Recruiting for Good has created Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids.

3 Months for Kids to Party for Good

Parties are for talented kids in Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School (accompanied by a parent).

Kids enjoy LA's Sweetest Treats, by bringing a drawing of their parent at work.

In October, Recruiting for Good will be hosting the following Halloween parties: chocolate, donuts, ice cream, pudding. and vegan pies too.

In November, Recruiting for Good will be hosting Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best).

In December, Recruiting for Good will be hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best).


According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "When you love life+work...the party never ends. We role model positive values so that kids learn what it takes to live a fun fulfilling life."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail


