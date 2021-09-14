Global Robot Grippers Market Size is Estimated to be USD 1.46 Billion by 2027
The "Global Robot Grippers Market" report has been added to MarketResearchReports.com's offering.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic Grippers are essential for the automation industry which is being used in material handling during processing, palletizing, etc., where end effectors that can be used as tools serve various purposes. Such as Spot welding in an assembly, spray painting where uniformity of painting is necessary.
The Robot Grippers market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The global Robot Grippers Market size was valued at USD 934.01 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2027. There are impacts together with opportunities for Robot Grippers market, under the Covid-19 Pandemic. For companies vulnerable to a viral outbreak within their ranks, this would be a critical time to explore a proactive deployment of automation technologies (e.g., collaborative robotics, autonomous materials movement, industrial internet of things) to decrease worker density throughout their operations. This would drive the demand for Robot Grippers in the near future.
Based on the product type, the Robot Grippers are primarily split into Electric Grippers, Pneumatic Grippers, Vacuum Grippers/Suction Cups, and Magnetic Grippers, etc. Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic grippers, electric grippers are cleaner grippers, need no air lines, and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip. In 2020, Pneumatic Grippers accounted for a major share of 81.40% of the global Robot Grippers market.
By industry vertical, the robotics end of arm tooling market is segmented into semiconductor & electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, industrial machinery, logistics, and others. The automotive industry is likely to hold the majority of the market share of the robotics end of arm tooling market by the end of the forecast period (31.41% in 2020). Automation in factories along with the need to increase the production capacity of factories is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Food & beverage is the most attractive market owing to the rise in usage of robots to increase production capacity and efficiency.
The world-leading players in the Robot Grippers market are Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, SAS Automation, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit, and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 86% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of cobots. Traditionally, industrial robots used in packaging applications were kept behind barriers or cages to prevent contact from humans by accident. To ensure safety, multiple safety measures regulate the use of these robots, such as restricting their motion to the human-free territory with safety interlocks that halt the robot's movements when humans enter those zones. On the other hand, one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high initial cost of robotic implementation.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/lpi/global-robot-grippers-market-growth-2021-2026
Browse reports from the manufacturing category: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/industry-manufacturing
Follow our latest insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/blog
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here