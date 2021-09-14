Hally Brooke of Live Nourished to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being healthy is so much more than fitness and nutrition. Living a healthy life means taking time for actual self-care: mental health, emotional health and spiritual health. You're taking time to sleep. You're taking time to have fun. This is a nourished life.

Hally Brooke is a nutrition coach, personal trainer and the founder of Live Nourished.

“I call my practice Live Nourished because I want my clients to live a well-rounded, healthy life,” says Hally. “We have to nourish ourselves with nutrition; we have to nourish our bodies with movement; but we must also nourish our minds with healthier thought patterns that lead to healthier choices.”

Clients say of working with Hally: “I learned so much about my body and how my body functions, but what was really transformative for me was all the mindset work that we did. I learned to think about food completely differently. I learned to think about my body completely differently.”

Hally specializes in functional medicine. Functional medicine looks at the whole person for the root cause of disease.

“I'm a full believer in Western medicine but doctors are mostly focused on putting out fires,” says Hally. “We need to find what started the fire.”

According to Hally, poor health is typically caused by inflammation, poor gut health, and chronic stress. With improved diet, immune support and a shift in mindset, Hally’s clients can finally experience what it feels like to live nourished.

That’s why working with a health coach can be so powerful and transformative.

“This work really puts the client in power,” says Hally. “The client is the expert of their own lives. I want to hear their story. I want to hear what they’ve tried. I want to hear what has worked and what hasn't worked. We co-create their health together.”

Close Up Radio will feature Hally Brooke in an interview with Jim Masters on September 16th at 4pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.livenourishedcoaching.com