The most common Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them
With the momentous growth in smart home devices, video streaming services and online gaming platforms are also booming. That's why keeping a steady internet connection is more crucial than ever to enjoy a seamless gaming experience. If you're experiencing lags when playing your favorite games or taking a long time to download music, chances are you're experiencing problems with your wireless router.
Well, there could be many reasons. One can experience common Wi-Fi router problems like slow internet or no internet connectivity. Most of the time, a fix is as easy as plugging a router or modem back in after you or your kids accidentally pulled it out. Sometimes, restarting the laptop's network driver is the solution. The good news is that most Wi-Fi issues are easy to fix, and you can figure out how to reconnect to your Wi-Fi at home.
1. Slow Connection
One of the main reasons why Wi-Fi speeds slow down is being too far away from the router. If you are far from the router, the connection will be iffy. To fix this problem, all you need is to move closer to the router. However, if the router is in another room, try moving to that room with your device. If the problem persists, try placing the router higher up (perhaps on a shelf), and don't put too much clutter or appliances around your router, such as a microwave oven, which can affect the Wi-Fi signal. There is another solution: replace your wireless router with Meshforce M7, the network will cover the entire house, completely solve the problem of distance.
2. Single Device is Not Connecting to the Wi-Fi
Sometimes it happens, you run into Wi-Fi issues only with one device. This is probably a momentary network issue. So, in such a case, try turning off the Wi-Fi on your device and then re-enable it. If this doesn’t solve your problem, try to do the same with your router this time and re-plug it back after 30 seconds. Even if that doesn’t help, you can consider deleting your current account from the list of the saved network and then reconnect again.
3. No Internet Connection
One of the most common wireless router problems is the internet dropping completely, not due to the hardware issue but service outage. You can drop a line to your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and let them know about the router problem so that they can fix this problem.
Another reason the internet disconnects from the router is due to glitches or modem stops communicating with the ISP. The best you can do for such an issue is to pull the plug, disconnect the router/ modem from the power, and wait at least 30 seconds for the restoration.
4. Connection Drops at Random Times
Does it happen to you? Whenever you use your old iron or microwave oven, the connection drops. This may sound strange, but very few routers have connection problems on the 2.4 GHz frequency. If you are experiencing interference from other network devices, you can change the route of your router. If this doesn't help, you can factory reset the router device by pressing a paperclip into a small hole inside the router.
If you are already using a mesh router, you can also set it up out of production, for example you can see a small hole on the back of the Meshforce M7 tri-band mesh wifi system that says RST, press it until the light flashes again
Another possible reason is that there are too many devices connected to Wi-Fi at the same time, resulting in network disconnection. In this case, you also need to consider upgrading your router, Meshforce M7, a 3-band mesh router that supports 60 devices connected to the router at the same time without affecting the network speed.
None of the above solutions work?
Have you tried all the solutions for your wireless router problem, but nothing is helping you out?
If so, you should call your Internet Service Provider. However, most of the common problems of a wireless router can be figured out by the users themselves with the help of the above solutions. If all devices are not connecting, there must be a problem with the network or Wi-Fi, and if one device is not connecting, there might be something wrong with that device.
Warning: You can solve most common wireless router issues by simply restarting the router; however, DO NOT take the router apart as it may result in damage or warranty lapses.
