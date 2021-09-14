The global minimally invasive surgical systems market is anticipated to reach $55.72 billion in 2031
The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market 2021- 2031" report has been added to MarketResearchReports.com's offering.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising incidence of chronic diseases, increase in global geriatric population, advantages of MIS over open surgeries, increasing healthcare costs, technological advancements in surgical procedures and technologies are pushing the growth of minimally invasive surgical systems; while the high cost of surgical robotics systems, shortage of skilled professionals, and restrictive reimbursement landscape are the next big challenges for the market players.
Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include the development of low-cost surgical robotic systems, the development of surgical simulators for the training of professionals, and engagement in mergers and acquisitions to diversify the endoscopic portfolio.
The current radiation therapy systems have a price of around $2 million, therefore many companies are working in developing cost-effective systems and even working towards the development of a low-cost surgical robotic platform. And with time, technologically advanced products are being worked on, researched to get an upgraded product.
According to the current report, the global minimally invasive surgical systems market is estimated to be valued at $27,882.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $55,716.7 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2031.
Who should buy this report?
>> Surgical Instruments and Accessories (both Conventional MISS and Surgical Robotics) OEMs to gain a holistic view about the market potential of various systems and the developing economies for business expansions.
>> Surgical Robotics Manufacturers
>> Established healthcare companies that are integrating software, machine learning, and AI into the surgical robotic platform
>> Endoscopes, Endoscopic Systems, Capsule Endoscopy Manufacturers
>> Established medical technology companies to gain insights about the market potential, market entry strategies, new technologies in the market, and key competitors.
>> Medical Research Institutions
>> Healthcare Facilities
>> Specialty Clinics
Key questions answered in the Report
>> What are the key regulations governing the minimally invasive surgical systems market, across the globe?
>> What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?
>> How is the role of minimally invasive surgery technologies expected to evolve in the future?
>> Who are the leading players who hold significant dominance on the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, currently?
>> How likely are current business models to persist in the future?
>> What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?
>> How do minimally invasive procedures function as compared to each other?
>> How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt the market dynamics?
>> What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the minimally invasive surgical systems landscape?
>> What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in near term?
>> What is the current revenue contribution for different endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?
>> What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of conventional minimally invasive surgical systems, and what are expected modifications in the same forecast period?
>> What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of surgical robotic systems, and what are the expected modifications in the same forecast period?
>> Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for business expansion activities, by the key players?
