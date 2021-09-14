Telecom Enterprise launches the ta5sees (تخسيس) dieting mobile application
Ta5sees (تخسيس) the dieting mobile application for Arabic users is part of Telecom Enterprise strategy to establish itself as the leading Arabic diet provider
— Aiman Ziq
Telecom Enterprise launched its Ta5sees (تخسيس) the dieting mobile application for Mobile Arabic users via the Google Play and Apple Appstore as part of its strategy to establish itself as the leading Arabic diet content provider.
The company is creating and documenting all the nutritional facts for Arabic meals throughout the Arab world so dietitians can use realistic healthy figures for their daily recipes.
"Creating a database for Arabic foods is a must and necessary toward healthier Arab citizens because it will help empower them with the nutritional facts they need to live longer and happier lives". Said Aiman Ziq, CEO of Telecom Enterprise.
Our gap analysis revealed there were no accurate nutrition facts for Arabic meals, which led to the development of this ambitious project.", added Aiman Ziq.
Through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Ta5sees automates dietitians' jobs to a very high degree. With its features, it serves as a dietitian in hand, focusing on weight management.
Using the Ta5sees (تخسيس) App, users can generate dynamic meals tables for various diets and keep track of the calories they consume through a user-friendly interface.
About Telecom Enterprise
Telecom Enterprise was founded in 2010 and offered many products in Telecom Services and Mobile Applications.
Telecom Enterprise has developed another dieting product, Sambateek.com. The site services target middle eastern mobile operators through direct billing.
ta5sees introduction video