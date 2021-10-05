AV-Comparatives Release Latest Protection Test Results for Consumer Antivirus Products
17 consumer security programs put through highly realistic protection test. July/August results now available on AV-Comparatives’ website.
Our tests show how well popular consumer AV products have coped with current threats. We note that some popular products protect the system well, but have high rates of false alarms.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing consumer main-test series, AV-Comparatives has just released a factsheet with the latest test results for its Real-World Protection Test, run in July and August 2021. The Austrian antivirus testing lab conducts systematic testing of security software solutions to protect consumers against cybercrime. Certification by AV-Comparatives is considered to be a globally accepted yardstick for the approval of software performance.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Real-World Protection Test simulates the actions of a typical user surfing the Internet. A highly sophisticated automated process attempts to download and execute live malware from the Internet, in just the same way that a real user might do. The test procedure allows all the relevant protection features in each product to come into play. Thus, the URL hosting the malware could be detected and blocked at the beginning of the test run; alternatively, the malware might successfully downloaded and executed, but then recognised and remediated by the security product’s behavioural detection.
The following 17 products were tested: Avast Free Antivirus; AVG Free Antivirus; Avira Antivirus Pro; Bitdefender Internet Security; ESET Internet Security; G Data Total Security; K7 Total Security; Kaspersky Internet Security; Malwarebytes Premium; McAfee Total Protection, NortonLifeLock Norton 360; Panda Free Antivirus; Total AV Total Security; Total Defense Essential Antivirus; Trend Micro Internet Security; VIPRE Advanced Security.
Of these, the products by Bitdefender, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Total Defense, Vipre, McAfee, Avast and AVG achieved excellent detection rates with low false positives. A further three products achieved 100% detection rates but at the expense of high false-positive counts.
The results in the factsheet of the Real-World Protection Test released by AV-Comparatives are based on 380 live test cases including working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. The test-cases used cover a wide range of current malicious sites, highlighting the quality of protection offered by various products. This AV test by AV-Comparatives provides detailed insights into the current capabilities of 17 popular anti-virus products. The results of the false-positives test are also available in the factsheet report.
The Real-World Protection Test is currently one of the most comprehensive and complex tests available, using a relatively large number of test cases. Currently, this test is run under updated Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit with up-to-date third-party software such as Adobe Flash, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Java, etc. Every few months, the charts on AV-Comparatives’ website is updated to show the latest protection rates of the tested products.
