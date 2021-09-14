Ava Cantrell, Award-Winning Actress from Warner Bros Lights Out and Young Sheldon Stars in the Short Film Twenty-Two

Ava Cantrell plays an Army specialist in the film Twenty-Two Twenty-Two captures the struggles of wounded soldiers on their return home Actress Ava Cantrell portrays wounded war veteran Natalie Garrett

Written by a screenwriter who is also an Iraqi war veteran, Twenty-Two hopes to brings awareness to the tragic rate of suicide among our beloved military heroes

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Cantrell, the award-winning actress from Warner Bros Lights out and Young Sheldon, recently wrapped the filming of a heart wrenching short film about a young military woman who returns home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan only to face the challenges of where she now belongs, the horrors of war, and the sacrifices she was forced to make. The La Femme Rising Star award winner was drawn to the project because of the timeliness of the story as our troops come home after the decade’s long deployment in Afghanistan.

The film titled Twenty-Two features an all-female cast that includes Kimberly Crandall of Fresh off the Boat, Gianna Bilby of The Goldbergs, and Shrada Divri of Justice Be a Mother. The film was directed by Melissa Vitello from Community Christmas Theater and the award winning film The Sound of Settling. The critically-acclaimed script was penned by Gunnar Garrett Jr formally a US Army Nuclear Weapons Specialist who served in Iraq after 9/11.

Twenty-Two is set to debut in the first quarter of 2022 and was produced in partnership with Dark Gravity Studios, Sandcastle Productions and Stage 18 Production with a mission to bring awareness and support for suicide prevention of our beloved military heroes returning home. The Veterans Administration released a suicide data report that found an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day.

Twenty-Two Trailer