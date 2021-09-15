COVID-19 PANDEMIC: GROWTH DURING STRESSFUL TIMES WITH TEAM IGNITE
IGNITE COACH RON MITCHELL, JD, MBA, IS IGNITING THE FIRE WITHIN AND DRIVING THE HUMAN SPIRIT.
Ignite the fire within and drive the human spirit.”NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Ignite, Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, is a man on a mission. He is the only Ignite Coach in the world. He is a life and business strategist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, recording artist, Amazon five-star rated author, and veteran who has led his team to record accomplishments. He provides innovative strategies and solutions to businesses of all sizes to fuel high performance. He leads a diverse team of thought leaders who provides inspiration, strength, and opportunities for growth for his client who happens to be the human spirit.
— Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA
Manchester Reports Director of Communications sits down for a conversation with Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA. Welcome, and please tell me, what would you like for us to know about you?
Answer: Thank you for having me, first, I am a servant of all. To those who much has been given, much is expected. I am humbled and proud to say we have served thousands of families and youth across the world through our humanitarian work with several non-for-profit organizations. I believe that if we are blessed to have economic opportunities, then we have an obligation to give back.
A large portion of my core strategies and innovative approaches for overcoming obstacles and fueling breakthroughs have been birth through my work with some of the brightest problem solvers in the legal and business world. Through my personal and professional failures and work as an educator, veteran, management consultant, advocate, philanthropist, CEO, and entrepreneur. I’ve had the privilege of modeling, streamlining the process, and distilling the strategies of leaders from some of the most innovative companies into a roadmap for transforming your life and organizations. I’ve used these innovative approaches to help optimize and fuel enterprises to new heights.
My staff of thought leaders with Team Ignite keeps me inspired. Many of our products have helped brands and inspired leaders in their respective fields of expertise. The Team Ignite Experience consists of our diversity, equity, and inclusion solution, "Coaching, Cooking and Inclusion”. Ignite Weekly, our virtual coaching tool, is designed to drive peak performance. We offer virtual and live seminars, one-on-one, team, executive, and organizational-wide workforce coaching, keynote, and speaking engagements. The mission is simple, “ignite the fire within and drive the human spirit.”
Question: What are some real-life examples of how Team Ignite has made a difference implementing your concept.
Answer: Corporations know the costs associated with recruiting and training new employees. They know it is cost-efficient and best for their bottom-line to retain an existing employee. In addition, corporations lose hundreds of millions of dollars each year because an employee is sick or needs to take a mental health day. For example, Microsoft has recognized that supporting their employees using Ignite Weekly, our virtual coaching tool, to support employees leads to a healthy product and a profitable company that provides overall benefits to our economy. Other like-minded organizations such as the Atlanta Hawks, Wal-Mart, Amazon, Google, Amgen, MGM Resorts, Verizon, the federal government, the Dept. of Defense, and other organizations with thousands of employees are taking advantage of our services or will be working with us in some capacity.
Depression in America costs society an estimated $210 billion per year, most people have been home with their families, working from home, laid off, lost their job entirely, providing healthcare for loved ones, watching a loved one die, or not being able to spend time with a dying loved one. Regardless of the circumstances, it has been an emotional and draining 20 months on top of the challenges we had before the pandemic. This dynamic has caused some anxiety in society and people are afraid to go back to the workplace, school, or venture outside. Without adequate intervention, we will have a nation, a world of people dealing with extreme stress and mental health challenges. As a veteran, I can attest to the fact that an insufficient amount of time without the appropriate support to decompress before entering back into society can have catastrophic reverberations throughout our communities. I have spoken with universities, colleges, and high school students. Also, I have spoken with people who are members of the LGBTQ community, clergy, professional athletes, sports teams, government employees, active, retired military, and one thing is consistent across the spectrum, when you ignite the fire within, you drive the human spirit to achieve great things.
Question: What is it that Team Ignite is looking to achieve? We are uncertain about another lockdown, the vaccines, air travel, being around others, going to the grocery store, what can Team Ignite do to tackle these challenges?
Answer: Yes, these challenges are great but climbing Mount Everest for the first time, was a challenge too. However, once Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit in 1953, thousands of people have since reached the summit. The only thing that changed was belief. Team Ignite works with organizations around the world to ignite the fire within. We aim to transform the human spirit to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, raise an individual’s peak performance, combat depression, and fuel innovation by recharging our workforce.
Additionally, Team Ignite is working with the electric vehicle or the EV community to address several challenges. For example, to ensure accessible charging stations around the country, to reduce the fear of having uneven and limited charging infrastructure while driving long distances or in rural areas. We are also working with individual veterans and looking forward to working with the VA to address post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) challenges.
In conclusion, Team Ignite, through our ongoing support of Fortune 500 companies results in the improvement of human innovation, performance, and the reduction of depression within the workforce. We invite you to join us and allow us to ignite the fire within, visit our website at https://teamignite.us/about/ to join the team.
Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA
Team Ignite
+1 202-300-1258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Team Ignite