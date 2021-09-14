Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors Poker Tournament Fundraiser for the Secaucus Rotary Club Benefiting Food Pantry

Chelsea Financial Services is a Sponsor of the Secaucus Rotary Club Poker Tournament Fundraiser Secaucus Rotary Club Poker Tournament Fundraiser. $100 Donation Buy-in. Sponsorships available.

NJ-State Approved “Texas Hold ‘Em” Poker Tournament Fundraiser to be held at the Secaucus VFW Hall on September 25, 2021 at 6:00pm. $100 Donation Buy-in.

I am proud to be a Rotarian and really enjoy the community service aspects of the organization.” — Rick Saltarelli

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce a sponsorship for a “Texas Hold ‘Em” Poker Tournament to be held at the Secaucus VFW Hall on September 25, 2021, benefiting the Secaucus Emergency Fund, the Secaucus Food Pantry and other charities.

In a show of support for Registered Representative Rick Saltarelli and his fundraising for the Rotary Club of Secaucus (New Jersey), Chelsea Financial Services has become a first-time sponsor for the event. “I’ve been a member of the Rotary Club of Secaucus since 2011.” stated Saltarelli. “I was a two-time Club President and have been very active on the Board of Directors. I am proud to be a Rotarian and really enjoy the community service aspects of the organization.”

Saltarelli is also an Assistant Governor in the Rotary District in North Jersey. He serves on two important committees: Combating Human Trafficking and Slavery Committee and in the Military Family Assistance Council Foundation (MFAC), where they provide financial assistance, food, clothing, housing and more to Veterans and current military families. Saltarelli adds: “Being involved in these committees gives me great satisfaction by doing things that make a difference in the lives of others, especially for those who are less fortunate.”

Chelsea Financial President John Pisapia adds “Rick Saltarelli is a seasoned Financial Advisor with over 26 years as a Registered Representative. We are proud to have him and his Partner Lori Coponi with Chelsea Financial Services, and look forward to supporting all of the great things that the Rotary Club of Secaucus is doing in the community.”

Saltarelli currently resides in North Bergen, NJ with his wife of 44 years, Donna, a retired educator. In addition to being a Financial Advisor, Saltarelli is also very active in the arts, performing in various plays, including “All for Joe” at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, and singing in his band “Rockwell”, which he formed with his friends back in the ‘70s and has been performing live “for more years than I’d like to count!”

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting Rick Saltarelli and the “Texas Hold Em” Poker Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Secaucus on September 25th at 6PM by contacting Rick Saltarelli at rsaltarelli@chfs.com.

ABOUT THE ROTARY CLUB OF SECAUCUS POKER TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER

Our September 25th Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament is a NJ-State Approved Poker Tournament Fundraiser with live licensed Dealers. Buy-ins are a $100 donation and Buy-backs are an additional $100 for those who wish to continue playing once their first $100 is gone.

Winners share over $4000 in gift card prizes, and Sponsors can get great exposure at the event, plus exposure in October editions of Secaucus Spectator and the Secaucus Town Newsletter. The Tournament Fundraiser will be held on September 25, 2021 at 6pm at the Secaucus VFW Hall. To sponsor or inquire, contact Rick Saltarelli at 201-381-8212 rsaltarelli@chfs.com.

ABOUT CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full service brokerage firm, licensed to offer a full range of investment products, including stocks, bonds, options, mutual funds, retirement accounts, trusts, college savings plans among other investment products. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 22 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

jpisapia@chfs.com

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307