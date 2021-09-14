Smart Lighting Market to Reach $38.68 Billion by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a latest report titled, “Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and DALI), Lighting Technology (LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL), and Industry Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027”, which says, that the global smart lighting market size is estimated to reach $38.68 billion at the end of forecast period. In 2019, North America dominated the market, contributing more than a 33% share of the overall revenue, followed by Europe. Emerging advancements in smart lighting; rapid adoption of residential, commercial, and industrial automation; and rise in penetration of smart infrastructure fuel the global smart lighting market growth.
The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global Smart Lighting Market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global Smart Lighting Market share.
The key players profiled in the Smart Lighting Market research report are Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Syska.
These players have adopted various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from this Research Report:
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Smart Lighting Market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Smart Lighting Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Smart Lighting Market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current Smart Lighting Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Smart Lighting Market share of key vendors.
• The report includes the trends and the Smart Lighting Market share of key vendors.
Smart Lighting Market: Segment Analysis
The global Smart Lighting Market share is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity technology, lighting technology, application, and industrial vertical.
Smart Lighting Market: Regional Scope and Demand Analysis for 2021-2027
Region wise, the Smart Lighting Market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
North America is dominating the Smart Lighting Market share, owing to growth of the high investment opportunities. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, LAMEA holds the subsequent position, and is likely to increase its growth rate by the end of the forecast period, followed by Europe.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Smart Lighting Market:
Smart Lighting Market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as effect of COVID-19 on market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Key Questions Answered in the Smart Lighting Market Research Report:
Q1. At what CAGR, the Global Smart Lighting Market will expand from 2021 – 2027?
Q2. What will be the revenue of Global industry by the end of 2027?
Q3. Which are the factors that drives global industry Growth?
Q4. Who are the leading players in Smart Lighting Market?
Q5. What are the segments of Smart Lighting Market?
Q6. What are the key growth strategies of Smart Lighting Market Players?
Q7. By Application, which segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2021 – 2027?
Q8. By Region, which segment holds a dominant position in 2020 and would maintain the lead over the forecast period?
