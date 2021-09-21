Barbers and Hair Stylist Were Hit Hard During the Pandemic – RSViP App to the Rescue with Online Booking for Clients

Google Play Store Book Beauty Appointments Thru RSViP App

RSViP is a free scheduling app that connects clients with qualified beauty professionals by changing the way appointments are being made.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge blow for several businesses. The old ways of working are not enough anymore and this has led to a closure of many businesses. Needless to say, the beauty and wellness industry is no exception. This is more because this industry thrives on services that is dependent on proximity and the growing concern of the pandemic has led customers stay away from beauty services. This required a change - a new way of doing business and giving customers that assurance that they are doing their part to ensure their safety. But to reach prospective clients a new platform was needed. And that’s how RSViP comes into the picture.

Most companies have realize the old way of doing business is gone. Many industries have implemented new features in their business models that will keep them alive for future generations. Many companies such as Walmart, Publix, Restaurants and other retail businesses have implemented contactless curbside pickup or expanded their delivery options. Statistics show that people have gotten extremely used to convenience and processes that are quick enough for them to get confirmation on whatever they are looking for. The concept of instant gratification is stronger than ever and consumers do not like to wait for having their daily needs met.

WHY RSVIP APP?

RSViP LLC is born out of the insight that a free scheduling app was always necessary because booking hair appointment online was always cumbersome. A hair salon booking app is the need of the hour so that clients can opt for their grooming session at any time. For businesses, RSViP is a boon because through this platform, they can reach their customers a lot easily.

This is not just a hair salon app, it’s a one-stop destine for luxury salons, massage therapists, fitness trainers, tattoo artists to reach their clients. Through RSViP, business can:

• Invite existing clients and attract new ones

• Offer instant confirmation to clients

• Manage appointments

• Modernize their business

• Set up availability

• Accept credit/debit card payments via Stripe

• Set up promotions and rewards to give clients a reason to book with them

Independent contractors can easily connect with prospective clients through this platform. They will be able to:

• Confirm, decline, or reschedule appointments

• Accept credit card payments

• Offers promotions

• Get quick and direct deposit to their bank accounts

• Retain clients through social media integration

• Set up their availability and make efficient use of time

For professionals, this app is a must for business continuity. Along with this, they can manage their business in an organized manner avoiding booking overlaps and chaos that has been a recurring theme for most businesses. Several professionals have already given their businesses a new life through this app without letting the pandemic halt their business. Others have managed to organize their lives a lot better through this app.

According to hairstylist Pattie Herbert, “I am a hairstylist and I’ve tried at least four appointment apps in the past and was so disappointed. Someone recommended this app and this is by far the best. Very easy to use for me and my clients. I entered my services with prices and basically that’s it. I can’t believe they don’t charge a monthly fee but I’m not complaining.”

How does RSViP connect professionals with clients?

RSViP App is a smart appointment booking app that uses an updated database of beauty and wellness professionals. This makes it the best appointment scheduling app as it efficiently connects users to new and talented beauty specialists by showcasing certified professionals and premium beauty or barber shops in their local areas.

With RSViP App, clients will now be able to enter the next generation of the way one can book beauty appointment online through the best appointment scheduling app. The app is available for download without any monthly fees, contracts, and is completely free to use. The days of long queues are now gone.

Modernize Your Business