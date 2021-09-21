My Future Purpose Identify Six Elements For those Seeking a Pathway to Find Their Purpose
My Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization committed to growing the purpose movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose
If you are thinking of turning in your resignation, taking early retirement get guidance to discover what’s next in your life
Pause for Purpose guests are featured who live their purpose by pursuing their dreams. They are involved in causes that matter, from entrepreneurship to personal enjoyment and all points in between”WESTON, CT, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Microsoft survey 41% of workers globally are thinking about handing in their notice. An online study of 2,000 adults conducted by Harris Poll in March, 2021 reveals sense of purpose among Americans has rebounded with nearly two-thirds (63%) of retirees prefer to spend time in ‘purposeful’ ways.
Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas are classic examples of ‘retirees’ who want to spend time in ‘purposeful ways.’ They could be living lives of leisure, having enjoyed full successful careers. Instead, both in their 70’s, combined their talents, work experience, and wisdom to start MyFuturePurpose, LLC (www.myfuturepurpose.com) to help individuals and organizations harness the power of purpose.
The two-year old company originally planned to hold conferences bringing together keynote speakers, authors, panelists, and organizations to explore transition either at work or, for those nearing the end of traditional careers, to help discover ‘what’s next.’ Then COVID intervened causing Cohen and Thomas to pivot like everyone else.
COVID Changed Us All
COVID had a tremendous impact on all our lives and the economy. We experienced challenges with health issues, working from home, home schooling and unemployment. Thank goodness for the internet and Zoom. Zoom and other technologies enabled learners of all ages to remain connected in classrooms, with families, and friends. Free learning across industries was hosted by training specialists, instructors, celebrities like the Dalai Lama, Deepak Chopra, Emma Stone, Nick Craig, Jean Houston, Chip Conley and many other influencers.
Cohen and Thomas have always integrated purpose into their careers and work including Thomas’s $100,000 Purpose Prize that she was awarded in 2013 by Encore.org for her groundbreaking work at Purple Heart Homes, a non-profit devoted to housing renovations for disabled veterans. The entire prize went to Veteran projects.
Just How Big is the Purpose Movement?
Purpose is a word frequently mentioned in articles, blogs, social media, research studies and is included in the title of many self-help and business books. If you Google ‘what is purpose,’ on any given day about 3,610,000,000 people worldwide are searching for the answer. The number changes every 60 seconds.
Purpose is intergenerational as most boomers, gen Xers, millennials and gen Zers want to be part of something larger that matters. People want fulfilling work; companies see purpose-oriented employees as more productive – if that companies’ purpose aligns with the employees who work there.
After pivoting, Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas align with groups that matter
From their ongoing research and Zoom series, they determined there are six elements to discover and develop a pathway to purpose:
• Become an advocate
• Volunteer for a cause
• Work for a purpose-driven organization
• Turn a loss into good
• Entrepreneurship
• Personal interests
Instead of conferences, they created a membership organization. They turned to Zoom and created a successful ‘free’ weekly series entitled ‘Pause for Purpose’ featuring special guests who epitomize one of the six categories.
"Pause for Purpose is a one-hour discussion that meets every Wednesday 4-5 PM EST via Zoom. Guests are featured who live their purpose by pursuing their dreams. They are involved in causes that matter, from entrepreneurship to personal enjoyment and all points in between," said Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer for My Future Purpose.
Participants join in to hear each featured guest, ask questions, and add to the discussion. As a result of over 100 conversations and counting, participants teamed up to work together on a cause or provided guidance to someone who felt stuck in a job or had an idea that needed to be fleshed out with a sounding board.
“We can help interested working professionals who seek what is next or those who want to take early retirement.. Many are looking for new purpose and direction in life. Chose an element that piques your interest and we can guide you to a plan of action,” said Joyce Cohen Chief Relationship Officer at My Future Purpose.
Cohen and Thomas are now sought-after speakers about the six elements of purpose. They conduct both virtual and on-site workshops. With their career, wisdom and work experience, they also provide one-to-one coaching to individuals in search of meaningful purpose. Their organization tagline: Our Purpose is to inspire yours.
Interested individuals are invited to join the ‘free’ Wednesday afternoon 4:00-5:00 ET weekly Pause for Purpose series to meet other like-minded individuals, ask important questions, try on new ideas, and explore with others asking similar questions. Each week is an opportunity to meet inspiring guests, expand thinking, learn about new fields, and meet others in our growing My Future Purpose community. To learn more about My Future Purpose visit www.myfuturepurpose.com.
