CastleOak Securities Expands Money Fund Solutions Team
Part of the firm’s ongoing effort to continually improve product offerings and deepen market share
Adding Kevin and Dan to our team signals our strong commitment to building this business and how much we believe in our value-added Money Fund Solutions products.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CastleOak Securities, L.P., a leading New York-based boutique investment banking firm, announced the hiring of Kevin Ronan and Daniel Deighan to its Money Fund Solutions team. Ronan joins the team as Managing Director and Head of the Group after a 30-year career at Bank of New York Mellon, where he helped found, grow and lead their money market team. Deighan joins as a Vice President and brings 5 years of front-end product experience at BNY Mellon and Citibank.
"Kevin is an industry veteran whose reputation precedes him. We are excited about having a leader of his caliber and know our clients will benefit from his experience and advice." said David R. Jones, President and CEO of CastleOak Securities. "Adding Kevin and Dan to our team signals our strong commitment to building this business and how much we believe in our value-added Money Fund Solutions products.”
CastleOak’s Money Fund Solutions team currently has two signature products: its Money Fund Access portal product and its Share Class offering. Both products are designed to provide cash management solutions that are designed to help clients meet their cash investment goals while supporting their D&I efforts in a transparent and meaningful way.
“The chance to build a business on the strength of this platform is exciting.” said Ronan. “CastleOak can offer its clients the best of both worlds – strong institutional relationships and marquis investment solutions from industry leading firms.”
The expansion of the Money Fund Solutions team comes amidst growth across the firm in a multitude of areas. Other recent hires include:
• Mekalia Reid, Head of Legal and Chief Compliance Officer, based in New York
• Susan Zaferos, Director, Structured Products Sales-Trader, based in Chicago
• Matthew Buchanan, Director, Fixed Income Sales, based in Cleveland
CastleOak plans on continuing to grow their business and build their market share this year, and feels the firm is well positioned to expand their client base and product offering.
About CastleOak Securities
CastleOak Securities, L.P. is a minority-owned, boutique investment bank serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional investor clients. Headquartered in New York City, with five regional offices, CastleOak specializes in financial advisory, capital markets, equities and fixed income sales and trading.
For additional information, visit www.castleoaklp.com
