Route 4052 Pleasant Hill Road Reopens in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Pleasant Hill Road (Route 4052) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, has reopened today to traffic.

Pleasant Hill Road has reopened to traffic between Spang Road and Copper Creek Lane. On September 3, the road closed to traffic around-the-clock due to a collapsed cross pipe.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

