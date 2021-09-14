Author Ilhiana Rojas Saldana Releases New Book Extraordinary Latinas To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

I believe our voices can heal and empower us to become stronger and do things that we never thought possible.” — Ilhiana Rojas

RHODE ISLAND, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivational Speaker and Executive & Career Coach Ilhiana Rojas Saldana is a firm believer that nothing is impossible, and earlier this year, she dreamed of launching a collaboration book to share the stories of several Latinas who had inspired and guided her to step out of her comfort zone and accomplish many things. Today, after four months of hard work, she is launching the book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment, intending to inspire and empower Latinas and women to stand up and elevate their voices to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

“I believe that through elevating our voices and sharing our stories, we can connect on a deeper level. We can be inspired and enlightened to envision a future that we didn’t know was possible. We can overcome the fear and claim the power of who we are and what we can accomplish”.

Twenty years ago, Ilhiana graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and went straight into marketing for notable Fortune 500 companies. Over that time, she launched several successful brands and businesses with a noteworthy career for almost 15 years. Unfortunately, after moving to the US, the need to adapt and fit in to meet others’ expectations impacted her self-confidence, motivation, and performance. “I didn’t realize that I lost my authenticity by adapting to all these expectations and stereotypes. I lost my voice, I lost my self-confidence, and I started to doubt myself and the things I did. This impacted my professional life and transformed me from a successful, excited, and motivated businesswoman to dragging my feet to work every morning”.

After several years of frustration, disappointment, and burnout, Ilhiana found in the stories of other women the inspiration and encouragement to stand up and believe in herself once more. This led her to start her own company, BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting, with the mission to help women, especially Latinas, reconnect with who they are, elevate their voices, and reach their extraordinary selves. “I believe we all have the power to be extraordinary. It’s rooted in our blood, and we just need someone to remind us that we are not alone, and that is what led me to write this book and start building this community. I wanted to provide a space for inspiration and empowerment for extraordinary women to elevate their voices and share their stories to inspire and connect with others.”

Read more about Ilhiana’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Ilhiana and learn more about BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting, visit www.belivecoach.com

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aims to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com