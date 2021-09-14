Rizing announces Jodi Hayes-Roth as CEO of Human Capital Management Line of Business
Jodi Hayes-Roth to further advance Rizing's Global SAP SuccessFactors business
Jodi's diverse background and extensive SAP knowledge are value-added to Rizing and will support our singular objective, which is to focus on our customers.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing today announced the appointment of Jodi Hayes-Roth as Chief Executive Officer of Rizing's Human Capital Management (HCM) Line of Business and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Hayes-Roth will lead Rizing's continued advancement of the firm's global SAP SuccessFactors professional services, application managed services, SAP Partner Managed Cloud solutions Synchrony People and Payroll, innovation on the SAP Business Technology Platform, and RISE with SAP and HXM initiatives.
— Mike Maiolo, CEO, Rizing, LLC
Hayes-Roth brings twenty years of experience in Human Resources technology, coming to Rizing from SAP SuccessFactors®, where she has been Global Leader of Cloud Support for HCM. Most recently, Jodi led the Customer Solution Support & Innovation Business Transformation Office at SAP. Her prior experience includes executive roles with NGA-Human Resources, Ceridian, Spherion, and ADP.
"Jodi’s breadth of leadership experience with HR technology is a significant advantage to Rizing’s sustained global growth,” said Mike Maiolo, Rizing’s CEO. “Her diverse background and extensive SAP knowledge are value-added to Rizing and will support our singular objective, which is to focus on our customers.”
“Rizing is a very well-respected and experienced partner in the SAP ecosystem,” said Hayes-Roth, “This is an opportunity for me to apply my collective experiences across a wide range of services with a very talented group of SAP SuccessFactors® experts. I’m looking forward to enabling transformation for HR organizations with Rizing.”
Rizing is an SAP Gold Partner, recognized as SAP Cloud Delivery Partner of the Year in both the Asia-Pacific and North America regions. With the largest number of SAP SuccessFactors® certified consultants, Rizing implements SAP HCM technologies and delivers leading-edge products customized for unique business scenarios – including Synchrony People and Synchrony Payroll built to service small and medium-sized enterprises.
About Rizing
It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your journey with SAP technology. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Lyra, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen to optimize and extend SAP technologies. With real-life experience in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. Our SAP-certified consultants focus on your growth from targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
# # #
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and speak only as of their dates.
For more information, press only:
SherryanneMeyer@rizing.com
Sherryanne Meyer
Rizing
+1 484-368-9858
Rizing_Corporate_Communications@Rizing.com
Sherryanne Meyer
Rizing
+1 484-368-9858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn