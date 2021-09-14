Virtual meeting to discuss 2023 project to rebuild M-55 ramps at I-75 in Roscommon County

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993, Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have a virtual meeting to discuss planned rebuilding of the M-55 ramps at I-75 in Roscommon County. This includes reducing the eastbound M-55 ramp to southbound I-75 and the northbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-55 from two lanes to one, and changing M-55 from a four-lane boulevard to two lanes from 1,000 feet west of Old M-55 to I-75.

WHO: MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Environmental Services Section staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 487 233 043#

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to rebuild the M-55 ramps at I-75, as well as I-75 from Maple Valley Road north 1.9 miles. This project will include lane reductions to the I-75 ramps and M-55 in the vicinity, in addition to safety improvements.

Work is currently expected to begin in 2023. This project will require detouring M-55 via M-157, M-18 and I-75.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from this project. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by contacting MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 MonsmaM@Michigan.gov