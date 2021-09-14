TensorIoT Appoints Advisory Board Director
TensorIoT Announces Creation of Advisory BoardIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, a global provider of intelligent edge and cloud computing services, today announced that they have welcomed a new Director of their advisory board, Peter Jackson. TensorIoT is working hard to make commitments to change both inside and outside of the organization.
“TensorIoT has an exceptional reputation in the industry for providing companies advanced technology consulting services,” said Jackson. “I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as it scales into other industries, services and products.”
Peter Jackson is the current SVP of New Product Development and IT at Rehrig Pacific Company. After graduating with his masters from Stanford University, Jackson has worked globally with world class companies such as Bell Labs, UPS, Kids II and AutomationDirect and in a range of industries from logistics, consumer products, factory automation, and robotics. In addition to Product Development and R&D, Jackson has executive leadership experience in Business Development, Marketing, Brand Management, and global Manufacturing.
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Destinee Alderete
TensorIoT
email us here