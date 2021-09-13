Fatal UTV Incident in Candia, NH

CONTACT: Sergeant Jeremy Hawkes 603-271-3361 Conservation Officer Robert McDermott 603-271-3361 September 13, 2021

Candia, NH – On Sunday September 12, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Candia Police Department, and the NH Fish and Game Department were notified of a serious UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash on private property located off Chester Road in Candia.

Several agencies arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, including Candia Police, Conservation Officers, Candia Fire, and Raymond Ambulance. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement and rescue personnel found that a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old male had succumbed to injuries sustained when the UTV they were riding in crashed into a tree. A third person in the UTV, a 48-year-old male, was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for observation.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. The victim’s names are being withheld at this time pending notification to family members. No other information is available at this time.

UPDATE: September 13, 2021

The victims who lost their lives as a result of injuries sustained from this accident in the town of Candia are Renee Shankle, 50, of Candia, and Alan Juza, 62, of Goffstown. Both were passengers in the UTV that was being operated by James Shankle, 48, of Candia.

The case remains an active investigation and charges will be coming forth soon.