Crain’s New York Business Spotlights Mobile App Company enCappture Founder and CEO, Denise DiSano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crain’s New York Business recently honored enCappture, a mobile app engagement platform, as one of the Notable Women-Owned Businesses, and highlighted Founder and CEO, Denise DiSano, for her contributions to the technology community and other women entrepreneurs.

DiSano created enCappture two years ago out of a passion to launch enterprise-level mobile apps that are accessible to everyone.

“Simply put, enCappture is a branded mobile app platform that helps businesses grow,” says DiSano, founder and CEO of enCappture. “We are witnessing a real shift to a mobile-centric business environment where connectivity is paramount, and because the next generation of customers were born with a phone in their hand, now is the time to have a branded mobile app to engage them."

enCappture democratizes mobile apps with an easy-to-use SaaS platform, taking what usually takes months in the development process to just a few weeks. The platform allows small to medium-sized businesses to launch branded mobile apps quickly and at a fraction of the cost. Now companies and organizations can afford to engage their customers and grow their businesses.

DiSano is no novice when it comes to launching technology products. Under her umbrella company, Marked Private, she created Invite Brandz, which connects physical wristbands to a party host’s personal online portal.

Prior to going into tech, Denise was an educator for over 10 years where she launched her school's first technology program. She is an advocate for women-owned businesses, girls in STEM, and a big supporter of minority executives.

About enCappture

enCappture was launched in early 2019 by Marked Private, a technology solutions firm that connects people through innovative technology and designs affordable products for businesses and associations, non-profits, property management firms, event planners, and influencers of all types and sizes. enCappture is an easy-to-use mobile app engagement SaaS platform launched to democratize mobile apps, taking what usually takes months in the development process to just a few weeks. enCappture’s technology partner, Axispoint, Inc., is a leading software development company that has created digital, mobile, and media solutions for major Fortune 500 companies.