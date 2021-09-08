2021-09-08 09:46:42.323 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Loose Creek

Submit Release
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $388 million, and another $1 million winner was created on Saturday night when a Missouri Lottery player in Loose Creek matched all five white-ball numbers drawn. The winning ticket was purchased at Loose Creek Oil, 2185 Loose Creek Highway in Loose Creek, with the winning number combination of 32, 35, 40, 52 and 54. The Powerball number was 1.

Another Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn. That winning ticket was sold at Schnucks Market, 141 Hilltown Village Center, in Chesterfield.

“Between Powerball and Mega Millions, the two national jackpot games now offer more than $750 million in combined jackpot prizes,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Excitement around the games is really ramping up, so it’s a great time to remind everyone to play responsibly. Have fun with it, but remember it only takes one ticket to win.” Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winners have until March 3.

Claims for prizes of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.

 

