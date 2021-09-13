Judge Delia York reappointed to Kanas Council for Interstate Juvenile ...

TOPEKA— The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Judge Delia York to a four-year term on the Kansas Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision.

York serves the 29th Judicial District, which is composed of Wyandotte County. Her term on the council ends June 30, 2025.

The Kansas Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision is responsible for overseeing and administering the state's participation in the interstate compact for juvenile offenders. It also develops policies concerning the operations and procedures of the compact within the state. States in the compact agree to properly supervise juvenile offenders or return them to their home states.

Other members of the Kansas council include representatives from the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Kansas Senate and House leadership, the Kansas Attorney General's Office, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and the Kansas judicial branch Office of Judicial Administration.