Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,113 in the last 365 days.

Judge Delia York reappointed to Kanas Council for Interstate Juvenile ...

TOPEKA— The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Judge Delia York to a four-year term on the Kansas Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision.

York serves the 29th Judicial District, which is composed of Wyandotte County. Her term on the council ends June 30, 2025.

The Kansas Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision is responsible for overseeing and administering the state's participation in the interstate compact for juvenile offenders. It also develops policies concerning the operations and procedures of the compact within the state. States in the compact agree to properly supervise juvenile offenders or return them to their home states.

Other members of the Kansas council include representatives from the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Kansas Senate and House leadership, the Kansas Attorney General's Office, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and the Kansas judicial branch Office of Judicial Administration.

You just read:

Judge Delia York reappointed to Kanas Council for Interstate Juvenile ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.