Public invited to Sept. 15 open house on current and future recreation projects

WEST DES MOINES - An open house to discuss current and future projects in the neighborhood of Walnut Woods State Park, Raccoon River Park and Purple Martin Water Resource Area is set for Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m., at Walnut Woods State Park Lodge, in West Des Moines.

Staff from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, West Des Moines Parks and Recreation and more will be on hand to discuss up-coming projects, like the construction of a pedestrian/bike bridge connecting Walnut Woods State Park with Raccoon River Park, and on-going projects at Purple Martin, including the completion of a new trail and a new kayak launch.

