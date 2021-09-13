National Sit With A Stranger Day Aims to Bring People Together One Conversation at a Time, Sept. 16
BDOPE asks the public to observe the day by striking up a conversation with someone new, celebrate at Patrick Flanagan’s Irish Pub in Lapeer, MichiganDETROIT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit With A Stranger Day, a national day certified by the National Day Archives, is set to be held for the second consecutive year, Thursday, Sept. 16. To celebrate, organizers encourage the public to observe the day by making a new friend and join them at 8 p.m. for a free, open mic night at Patrick Flanagan’s Irish Pub in Lapeer Michigan.
Created by the team at BDOPE LLC, a bottled water brand that is creating a catalyst for hope, encouragement and connections, National Sit With A Stranger Day encourages people of all ages, race, gender to strike up a conversation with a stranger for the purpose of becoming less judgmental and more open-minded and understanding of others.
“As we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking to get out and connect with people now more than ever,” said Rocky Wallace, musician and brand ambassador of BDOPE. “Sit With A Stranger Day encourages people to reach out to someone new, someone they do not know and have a conversation or to simply say hello to a stranger. A small gesture of asking someone how their day is going and showing genuine interest can change their day and leave a lingering impact that slowly changes the world, one conversation at a time.”
According to a recent article in “The Atlantic,” “studies have shown that talking with strangers can make us happier, more connected to our communities, mentally sharper, healthier, less lonely, and more trustful and optimistic.”
National Sit With A Stranger Day aims to spread that awareness and happiness among people who look and think differently from one another.
BDOPE LLC exists as an unspoken human connector whose mission is to crush loneliness and promote ingenuity one bottled water at a time. Each bottle of DOPE stands for Daring, Original, Purpose and Esoteric.
For more information about Sit With A Stranger Day, visit nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-sit-with-a-stranger-day/.
