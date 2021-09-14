Announcing Open Registration for Execs In The Know’s Fall 2021 CRS, A Virtual Event Taking Place October 18–22, 2021

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

Our agenda is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever, with an agenda that takes aim as today’s toughest CX challenges. ” — Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the Customer Response Summit (CRS), a virtual event taking place October 18–22, 2021. CRS is an inclusive, interactive online experience for Fall 2021 featuring an amazing lineup of keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, case studies, and interactive Shop Talks and workshops. Living up to Execs In The Know’s operating motto of “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” this is a totally FREE event for corporate brand leaders who oversee CX, customer care, and related operations.

The CRS virtual agenda spans five-days and is jam-packed with some of the industry’s brightest CX leaders and practitioners, representing an impressive array of brands and industries. Keynote speakers include Alice Sesay Pope from Visa, Inc., Randy Bassett from DISH Network, Michael Baker from UnitedHealth Group, Sean Miller from Angi, Craig Barnes from Williams-Sonoma, and Jamie Hudson from Malwarebytes.

In addition to this all-star cast, many other CX-leading brands will be participating in a variety of panels and case studies, including the likes of Verizon, Expedia, Humana, Dell Technologies Services, and many others.

“Although our plans for a live Fall Customer Response Summit in California wasn’t possible due to the recent COVID-19 variant concerns, we feel very fortunate to have the experience and expertise to pivot to a fully-virtual event,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Furthermore, our agenda is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever, with an agenda that takes aim as today’s toughest CX challenges. Whether an organization is wrestling with workforce challenges, critical questions about their channel strategy, or finding sensible ways to integrate artificial intelligence, this event is designed to move the conversation forward on many pressing topics.”

In addition to an all-star cast of keynote speakers and session participants, Virtual CRS will also feature a Day 1 Corporate Workshop designed exclusively for CX practitioners. During this collaborative session, focused on Optimizing Post-Pandemic Contact Center Outsourcing Relationships, participants will have an opportunity to learn, share, and workshop functional blueprints designed around key areas such as leadership, planning, workforce management, and more.

Along with access to live streaming event coverage, October 18–22, 2021, CRS registrants will gain access to sessions on-demand, available within moments of their completion. In other words, registrants don’t have to miss a minute of the action, having the ability to jump in and out of the live streaming event as their schedule allows. On-demand recordings will also be made available to registrants for several weeks following the event, providing ample opportunity to learn, evaluate, and innovate.

The CRS virtual event is fast approaching. Early registration is highly recommended as this is an event not to be missed. Participants will not only plug into a world-class CX event, they will also have the opportunity to get familiar with the Execs In The Know community — a thriving, highly-engage group of CX leaders, advocates, and enthusiasts.

