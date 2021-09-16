ValueHealth Announces Partnership with New York-Based Gramercy Surgery Center
This partnership will meet the demands of the New York market by expanding access to value-based surgical care in an affordable, trusted outpatient setting.
Gramercy’s demonstrated commitment to delivering a quality surgical experience to their patients and physicians is what makes them the right partner for ValueHealth.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth®, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced an equity partnership in Gramercy Surgery Center, a leading multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) operator in the state of New York. This strategic partnership will meet the demands of the New York market by expanding access to value-based surgical care in an affordable, trusted outpatient setting.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
This new value-based partnership will connect Gramercy Surgery Center to ValueHealth’s national network of high-performance surgical facilities. As a result, the partnership will form New York City’s first focused ASC network for implementing successful value-based surgical care inclusive of bundled payment programs with a warranty. A dramatic shift from the region’s traditional fee-for-service payment models, this newly formed value-based ASC network aligns with the needs of employers and consumers in the region seeking the highest quality care at the greatest value.
“Our partnership is centered around growth and transformation,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “We have the proven ability to deliver superior clinical outcomes by focusing on the satisfaction of both our patients and clinical care teams. We do this through the intentional design of our surgical care pathways and value-based payment model to maximize efficiencies within the ASC space. Gramercy’s demonstrated commitment to delivering a quality surgical experience to their patients and physicians is what makes them the right partner for ValueHealth.”
Ranked by Newsweek as the #1 and #2 ASC in New York in 2021, Gramercy Surgery Center currently has locations in Manhattan and Queens, with additional locations under evaluation. In addition, ValueHealth and Gramercy Surgery Center have begun planning for future surgery center locations throughout the larger New York City area.
“Our partnership with ValueHealth is the first of its kind in New York,” says Gramercy Surgery Center CEO, Austin Cheng. “Our focus on the satisfaction of both patients and surgeons has always been the driving force of our business and sets Gramercy apart from other ASCs. Now, with this partnership, we are building upon that mission with an explicit focus on lowering the overall cost of surgical care in our market – all while continuing to improve clinical outcomes. As industry leaders, we are excited to offer our customers an innovative approach to outpatient care by bringing more accessible value-based surgical care to our region. This sustainable solution will serve our New York communities and drive system-wide changes to how healthcare is delivered and consumed.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
About Gramercy Surgery Center
Gramercy Surgery Center is an award-winning multi-specialty outpatient surgical provider with facilities in Manhattan and Queens, New York. The facilities are able to accommodate a wide array of nearly a dozen surgical specialties, which has positioned Gramercy as a critical access point for outpatient surgical care in New York City. Due to its founding as a non-surgeon owned ambulatory surgery center, Gramercy Surgery Center has grown with a business model heavily built around both patient and surgeon satisfaction, which it calls “The Gramercy Difference.” Building on its emphasis on customer service, Gramercy Surgery Center has since expanded from its original location in Manhattan to its second location in Queens. This network model has allowed Gramercy to not only attract dozens of leading independent surgeons, but also larger medical groups that have a presence across multiple boroughs. Today, Gramercy’s two facilities are currently ranked the #1 and #2 ASC in New York, respectively, by Newsweek. For more information, visit gramercysurgery.com.
