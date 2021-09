Why Software Developers Are Leaving Their Jobs [Survey Results]

Men vs women responses

Devetry surveyed approximately 490 software developers in July 2021.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because technical talent is scarce, Devetry, a software consultancy, recently conducted and published a software developer survey. One question was, “why did you leave your last job?”The responses are as follows:21.6%: Lack of professional growth opportunities20% Poor relationship with management18.4% Compensation10.8% Burnout7% Lack of flexible work options6% Layoff (COVID or otherwise)2.7% Lack of remote options13.5% otherDevery found that for women, almost 40% reported a “lack of professional growth opportunities” as their number one reason for leaving. For men, the number one response was “poor relationship with management” at 21%.This survey was conducted in July 2021. Approximately 490 software developers took the survey. Results are published in a gated report, but marketing is happy to send it out to anyone interested.Devetry (part of Dept) is a software consultancy that provides technology solutions ranging from strategy and product management to custom software development and UX/UI. Devetry’s diverse expertise allows its partners to rapidly develop software products, optimize internal processes, and create new revenue streams.For more information, contact Devetry at kelsey@devetry.com.