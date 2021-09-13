Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,095 in the last 365 days.

Why Software Developers Are Leaving Their Jobs [Survey Results]

Men vs women responses

Devetry surveyed approximately 490 software developers in July 2021.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because technical talent is scarce, Devetry, a software consultancy, recently conducted and published a software developer survey. One question was, “why did you leave your last job?”

The responses are as follows:
21.6%: Lack of professional growth opportunities
20% Poor relationship with management
18.4% Compensation
10.8% Burnout
7% Lack of flexible work options
6% Layoff (COVID or otherwise)
2.7% Lack of remote options
13.5% other

Devery found that for women, almost 40% reported a “lack of professional growth opportunities” as their number one reason for leaving. For men, the number one response was “poor relationship with management” at 21%.

This survey was conducted in July 2021. Approximately 490 software developers took the survey. Results are published in a gated report, but marketing is happy to send it out to anyone interested.

Devetry (part of Dept) is a software consultancy that provides technology solutions ranging from strategy and product management to custom software development and UX/UI. Devetry’s diverse expertise allows its partners to rapidly develop software products, optimize internal processes, and create new revenue streams.

For more information, contact Devetry at kelsey@devetry.com.

Kelsey Anderson
Devetry
+1 9139099306
email us here

You just read:

Why Software Developers Are Leaving Their Jobs [Survey Results]

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.