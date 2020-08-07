Devetry Expands to Portland, Oregon
Software consulting and engineering company, Devetry, has chosen Portland, Oregon for its new hub.
Portland is an exciting, emerging market that continues to advance its reputation as a rising tech hub in the U.S.”PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, Oregon - Software consulting and engineering company, Devetry, has chosen Portland, Oregon for its new hub. Currently located in Denver, Colorado, this expansion comes after five years of client growth in the Colorado and Arizona markets.
— Brett Truka
This second location is a continued investment in Portland’s technology community and will bring new design, development, and analyst jobs to the area.
Brett Truka, CEO of Devetry, on why he selected Portland responded, "Portland is an exciting, emerging market that continues to advance its reputation as a rising tech hub in the U.S. We've also found that there are many cultural similarities between Denver and Portland with regards to how business is conducted. We're thrilled to become part of the growing tech community.”
Devetry acquired its first Portland-based client, Intel, earlier this year. They are partnering with Intel’s SmartCities program to create cloud-based applications for government agencies.
Devetry is a software consultancy that provides technology solutions ranging from organizational strategy and product management to custom software development and DevOps. Devetry’s diverse expertise allows its partners to rapidly develop software products, optimize internal processes, and create new revenue streams with technology.
Brett Truka
Devetry
+1 7205801192
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn