floLIVE’s Nir Shalom Named in the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021
The Software Report ranks Nir Shalom among top software executives
Nir has showcased not only his skill in business – growing revenues by 120% since he joined the company, but he also cultivates a sound work environment that promotes diversity and inclusion”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, both privately and over the cloud, is delighted to announce the inclusion of CEO Nir Shalom in the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 as chosen by The Software Report.
— Jonathan Carlos, Managing Editor, from the Software Report
Each year, The Software Report weights the quality and consistency of thousands of nomination submissions, conducting rigorous external research into company milestones, vision, leadership and technology. Through this process, 50 Chief Executive Officers are highlighted who epitomize the largest, fastest growing and most unique software companies who are driving their industry forward.
“We are excited to include Nir Shalom in our top 50 SaaS CEOs,” said Jonathan Carlos, Managing Editor, from the Software Report. “Nir has demonstrated his broad vision and his strong leadership skills, and floLIVE’s cutting-edge technology is gaining an increasing amount of market recognition under his guidance and steering. Nir has showcased not only his skill in business – growing revenues by 120% since he joined the company, but he also cultivates a sound work environment that promotes diversity and inclusion.”
“I am honored to be included on such a prestigious list of CEOs who are truly doing great work across the software industry,” added Nir Shalom. “floLIVE has developed a unique strategy for removing the inherent friction between networking and global connectivity, and our modern, cloud-native platform is opening doors for mobile operators and enterprises alike who want to benefit from IoT and 5G. The product speaks for itself and I’m happy to see the growing buzz and attention we’re getting from both industry experts and our own peers.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global IoT cellular connectivity solutions. Its unique global connectivity service floNET provides enterprises and mobile operators with fully compliant, highly performant, and globally agnostic connectivity. The platform encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via floLIVE’s global cloud. For more information, visit www.flolive.net
About The Software Report
The Software Report (fka "The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
Anna Vainer
flolive
+972 54-666-2926
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn