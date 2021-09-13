IADA Joins Canadian Business Aviation Association
Bombardier Global CRJ-700 Offered for Sale by Skyservice Business Aviation, Mississauga, Ontario, on IADA's Exclusive AircraftExchange Online Marketplace.
Complementing Participation in NBAA, EBAA
In IADA’s 30th anniversary year, membership in CBAA furthers our reach into aviation industry affairs beyond involvement with NBAA and EBAA. ”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has joined the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA), Canada's voice for business aviation based in Ottawa.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
“Several of our member companies have executives that serve on the CBAA Board of Directors and our dealers are obviously active in Canada, so our board viewed membership in the organization a natural extension of the organization’s activities in North America,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
“In IADA’s 30th anniversary year, membership in CBAA furthers our reach into aviation industry affairs beyond involvement with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA),” he added.
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified products and services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing worldwide industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, the International Aircraft Dealers Association provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and an exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
