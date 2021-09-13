Stand-Up Comedy Favorite Jeff Allen Continues to Make America Laugh
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand-up comedy favorite Jeff Allen continues to make America laugh despite a year of unknowns in the midst of the global pandemic. Even with lockdowns, mandates, social distancing and other unprecedented restrictions, Jeff is experiencing one of his busiest touring seasons in recent memory. With over 100 dates on the calendar this year from coast-to-coast, including 35+ this fall, one thing is clear… people are ready to laugh!
Jeff's rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages — surprising comedy clubs and promoters with one of the genre’s widest demographics night after night. Scan the crowd at a Jeff Allen show and you’ll see attendees from 8 to 80, or as Jeff calls it, “from diapers to diapers!” And more often than not, they are attending in multi-generational groups.
Without a doubt, his wide-ranging audiences are due in part to a series of viral videos released in 2019 by Dry Bar Comedy. To date, the videos have amassed more than 200 million views on Facebook and YouTube. His most popular posted performance, "The America I Grew Up In,” has over 49 million views on Facebook alone.
Jeff began his career in comedy clubs in 1978. Humiliated by the low pay and lack of respect, Jeff turned to drugs and alcohol, nearly destroying his marriage, family and career. He got sober In 1987, found God a decade later, and then did what all good comedians do…. found the humor in it all.
A live comedy favorite, Jeff has headlined numerous tours and performed at the most prestigious venues in the world, including the Aspen Comedy Festival, Montreal's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, Grand Ole Opry, National Prayer Breakfast, Bill Gaither’s Homecoming tours, a Presidential Inauguration and more. In addition, Jeff has also performed for American troops around the world, including in Bahrain and on ships in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. Jeff also performed for the troops on the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which is one of the largest air bases in the world and serves as the headquarters for the United States Air Force in Europe, Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) and NATO Allied Air Command (AIRCOM).
Jeff has been featured on America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Dry Bar Comedy, Showtime, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central, AXS TV, VH1, Huckabee, SiriusXM, Fox Nation, Newsmax and more. He appeared in the Warner Bros. comedy film, Thou Shalt Laugh, and starred in the critically acclaimed film, Apostles of Comedy, the syndicated comedy series, Bananas, and his own Odyssey Channel/FamilyNet one-hour comedy special, Happy Wife, Happy Life, which was also the title of his PAX TV sitcom pilot.
Upcoming Jeff Allen Tour Dates:
9/11-12: Hilarities – Cleveland, OH
9/16: Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts – Franklin, NC
9/18: Kent State Tuscarawas Theater – New Philadelphia, OH
9/25: Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC
10/1: Boca Black Box Center for the Arts – Boca Raton, FL
10/2: Tradition Town Hall – Port St. Lucie, FL
10/3: Improv – Orlando, FL
10/5: Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center - The Villages, FL
10/8-9: Comedy Zone - Greenville, SC
10/10: Lifepointe Church - Fort Mill, SC
10/12: Wise Guys – Salt Lake City, UT
10/14: Improv – Brea, CA
10/15: Flappers Comedy Club – Burbank, CA
10/16: Improv – Denver, CO
10/22: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center – Hanover, PA
10/23: The Grand Opera House – Wilmington, DE
10/24: Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA
10/28-30: The Grove Comedy Club – Lowell, AR
10/31: The Blue Note – Columbia, MO
11/5: Glema Mahr Center for the Performing Arts – Madisonville, KY
11/6: Niswonger Performing Arts Center – Van Wert, OH
11/5: James F. Dicke Auditorium – New Bremen, OH
11/12: Village Church of Barrington – Barrington, IL
11/13: Maker's Warehouse – Saint Mary’s PA
11/19-20: Comedy Zone – Greensboro, NC
12/5: Bricktown Comedy Club – Oklahoma City, OK
12/9: Improv – Tempe, AZ
12/11: The Junction Center – Manheim, PA
12/17: Kentucky Opry – Benton, KY
12/19: Capitol Theatre – Bowling Green, KY
