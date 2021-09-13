Location of Human Remains (Lee County)

September 13, 2021

WEST POINT, Iowa – On September 5, 2021 at approximately 10:16 AM, law enforcement agencies (West Point Police Department (WPPD), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)) were contacted by a property owner who located human remains on their rural West Point property, in the area of 110th Street, West Point, IA. A search was conducted and no other human remains were located.

On September 8, 2021 an additional search was conducted by the West Point Fire Department, WPPD, LCSO, DCI and members of a K-9 search and rescue organization. No other human remains were located during the search and additional searches were scheduled.

On September 11, 2021 the property owner conducted a large scale brush clearing operation of the property to assist law enforcement with the search for additional human remains.

On September 12, 2021 at approximately 8:25 AM, the property owner located additional human remains and members of the WPPD, LCSO, DCI and Lee County Medical Examiner Investigator responded and conducted an investigation. During the scene examination there were personal items discovered at the scene which will assist in the identification, however the final identification will have to be made using DNA analysis. The human remains were transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, examination and identification. Once a positive identification can be accomplished through DNA analysis, law enforcement will conduct family notifications.

There did not appear to be any signs of foul play related to the investigation and there are no apparent threats or dangers to the general public related to the incident. No further information will be released at this time.

