Seal Coating Operations Scheduled in Mifflin County This Week

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that seal coating operations on two Mifflin County roads will begin Wednesday, September 15. Commonly known as “oil and chip,” this maintenance operation is used to extend the life of low-traffic-volume roads for another three to five years.

Operations will take place on the following routes:

• Route 4007 (Jacks Mountain/Wills Road) approximately one mile after turning onto the road from William Penn Highway or four and a half miles after turning from Route 655. PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance expects to complete this work between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 15.

• Route 3017 (Front Street) for the entirety of New Hamilton Borough. PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance expects to complete this work between the hours of 8:00 AM and noon on Thursday, September 16.

Seal coating operations are slow-moving and alternate between lanes. Drivers should anticipate slowed or stopped traffic while traveling through these work zones. Flaggers in the roadway and shadow vehicles moving in front and behind the construction vehicles will direct traffic. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution when encountering these slow-moving operations, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow

www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

