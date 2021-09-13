MEDIA RELEASE: Recognize Your Outstanding School Staff; RISE Award Now Accepting Nominations 

A classified school employee is defined as an employee who works in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades (pre-kindergarten through high school).

The Maine Department of Education will put forth up to two finalists to the U.S Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education will select one finalist from across the United States to inspire excellence among classified school employees around the nation.