Promising New First Line Treatment for Animal Reproductive Health
Nokomis’ new cell regenerating compound enhances both libido and sperm productionSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working with some of the top veterinarians and reproductive health researchers in the field – including a world-renowned thereogenologist – Nokomis has developed and patented what appears to be an effective first-line treatment for animal reproductive health.
Studies conducted by the company indicate that this new, naturally-based composition can enhance sperm count and sperm quality, reduce inflammation, and improve libido. The primary active ingredients of this patented composition are polyamines, known requirements for healthy and rapid cell growth, and provide a key link to spermatogenesis (sperm cell production).
According to Richard Bendera, CEO of Nokomis Research, these active ingredients, when ingested, are transported from the intestine into the blood stream. With metabolic degrading low, over 70% of the compound remains metabolically available for the animal to use in various cellular processes, including reproductive processes at both the molecular and tissue level.
“Early pilot studies on standard-bred horses showed an increase in sperm count. Further testing on thorough-bred horses demonstrated enhanced libido and an increase in sperm production”, said Mr. Bendera. “More importantly, those studies showed no decrease in any of the horses at the end of the breeding season, effectively expanding the season well beyond the norm. These are really exciting results”.
Canine and bovine studies generated similar results.
As the administration of the Nokomis compound is based on body weight, it’s being made available in various dosage amounts and administration mechanisms. For Small Animals, the dosage will come in pill form; for Large Animals in both a top dress or feed additive for cattle and pigs, and in a corn syrup-based oral syringe for horses. In order to cover the natural spermatogenesis period, a minimum 90-day usage is recommended. Used year round, however, this compound should provide continued effective support for the animal’s sexual system and maximize its total fertility potential.
Safety studies conducted by Nokomis found the ingredients in the new compound to be completely safe, with no evidence of any detrimental effects on animal health, growth, or well-being. As well, years of international research conducted by experts in the field, confirmed a safe and effective history of usage.
Recognized globally as one of the top five researchers in the restorative application of the polyamines, Spermine and Spermidine, Nokomis is in the forefront of polyamine-based animal reproductive health research.
Nokomis Research: Developing Innovative Solutions
for Today’s Health Challenges
www.nokomisresearch.com
Leanna Wilson
Nokomis Research
leanna@nokomisresearch.com